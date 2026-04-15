St. Peter Baptist Church 135th Homecoming Service and Celebration
April 15, 2026
St. Peter BC would be delighted if you would join them in celebration on Monday, June 1st at 1:00 pm for the 135th Homecoming Services led by Pastor O. Garrett.
This will be an opportunity to pray, celebrate 135 years as an established African American Baptist Church, and reflect.
There will be food and drinks served after services to give each other a chance to connect.
If you have questions please call 817-212-9545.
The church is located on FM 1277 in Broaddus.
This will be an opportunity to pray, celebrate 135 years as an established African American Baptist Church, and reflect.
There will be food and drinks served after services to give each other a chance to connect.
If you have questions please call 817-212-9545.
The church is located on FM 1277 in Broaddus.
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