Cedar Grove 21st Pastor & Wife Anniversary
May 01, 2026
Pastor and First Lady on the occasion of their 21st Anniversary
Cedar Grove Baptist Church of Milam warmly invites you to join in a joyous celebration honoring their Pastor and First Lady on the occasion of their 21st Anniversary. This special service will be held on the third Sunday in May—May 17th—beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The occasion will feature an inspiring message from guest speaker Rev. H.F. Johnson, along with special guests from Mt. Olive Baptist Church of San Augustine. It promises to be an afternoon of heartfelt fellowship, gratitude, and praise.
All are welcome to attend and share in this meaningful celebration.
Pastor: Rev. Orvin Garrett
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!