SAHS Seniors Earn College Diplomas from Angelina College

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Twelve SAHS seniors earn diplomas from Angelina College through the SAHS Business Program of Study. L to R, Josh Oglesby, Alex Fabian, Diana Davila, DeMarcus Porter, Ke’Asia Giles, Aura Hernandez, Karen Avila, Key Asia Jackson, Autumn McCallum, Andrew Nash, Kirstern Smith. Jaylan Cortes is not pictured.


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