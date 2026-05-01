Heritage Days Packed with Fun Activities for Kids
May 01, 2026
This year’s Heritage Days, Saturday, May 2nd, promises to be a hit with children of all ages, offering a variety of engaging and educational activities throughout the day.
Early risers can kick off the festivities with the Wildlife Challenge, meeting at the Fussell Cotton Gin at 9 a.m. under the guidance of Jeff Cox. The contest, designed for children ages 9–12 and 13–16, will test participants’ knowledge of plants, animals, wildlife techniques, biology, and outdoor and hunter safety. The grand door prize is an exciting deer hunt with a game warden.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., families can hop aboard the Barrel Train on the square, at the corner of Broadway and Columbia, for a fun ride around town.
Young history buffs won’t want to miss the History Scavenger Hunt, starting at 10:30 a.m. in front of the statue on the square with Celeste Rainey. Kids aged 9–12 will search for historic places and monuments within a set time, with prizes for those who complete the challenge.
Throughout the day, visitors can step back in time with the History Reenactment across from the Post Office. Watch as participants demonstrate life in earlier times, including fire building and daily activities from the past.
For those fascinated by wildlife up close, the Reptile Club booth will be open all day, offering kids a hands-on experience with a variety of reptiles.
Finally, for a splash of color, children can enjoy free face painting by Katie Garsee in front of the square area.
Heritage Days is shaping up to be a memorable event for families, combining fun, education, and a celebration of the community’s history.
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