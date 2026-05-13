CORRECTION: St. Peter Baptist Church 136th Homecoming Celebration
May 13, 2026
St. Peter BC would be delighted if you would join them in celebration on Sunday, June 7th at 2:30 pm for the 136th Homecoming Services led by Pastor O. Garrett.
This will be an opportunity to pray, celebrate 136 years as an established African American Baptist Church, and reflect.
There will be food and drinks served after services to give each other a chance to connect.
If you have questions please call 817-212-9545.
The church is located on FM 1277 in Broaddus.
This will be an opportunity to pray, celebrate 136 years as an established African American Baptist Church, and reflect.
There will be food and drinks served after services to give each other a chance to connect.
If you have questions please call 817-212-9545.
The church is located on FM 1277 in Broaddus.
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