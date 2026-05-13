Bethel CME Church Anniversary
May 13, 2026
Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church invites you to join the 147th Church Anniversary on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. in the Maxey Town Community, San Augustine, Texas 75972. The theme is "Do Not Allow the World's Noise to Be Louder Than God's Promises," based on 2 Corinthians 4:8-9.
Reverend Frances Dade and the Mt. Gillion CME Church Family from Nacogdoches, Texas, 75961 will serve as the guest speakers.
Dr. Sybrenna R. Davis, Pastor
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