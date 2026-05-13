Yellowpine Baptist Church Vacation Bible School
May 13, 2026
Yellowpine BC will be hosting Vacation Bible School from June 22-26, 2026 for Pre-K through 6th grade. The theme will be “Wonder, created by God, For God”. This will be a fun-filled adventure full of faith. Yellowpine is located at Hwy 87 South at FM 2343. Stay tuned to the Tribune for updates.
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