Yellowpine Baptist Church Vacation Bible School

May 13, 2026

Yellowpine BC will be hosting Vacation Bible School from June 22-26, 2026 for Pre-K through 6th grade. The theme will be “Wonder, created by God, For God”.  This will be a fun-filled adventure full of faith. Yellowpine is located at Hwy 87 South at FM 2343.  Stay tuned to the Tribune for updates. 





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