San Augustine Farmers and Artisans Market to Open May 30th
May 13, 2026
The San Augustine Farmers and Artisans Market will open with a celebration on Saturday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m. The market aims to become a Saturday morning destination, drawing visitors to the trading area for fresh produce and artisan goods. Opening day will include complimentary coffee, gardening music, door prizes, and additional surprise activities.
The market manager will assign vendor spaces on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8:00 a.m. Each vendor will have a 10x10 area for parking or setting up tables and tents.
The market’s goal is to support sales of local produce, flowers, herbs, honey, eggs, and artisan products. Items available include eggs, cheese, coffee, baked goods, jams, jellies, and a wide variety of crafts.
No live animals, fish, fowl, or pets may be sold. No antiques or purchased items may be sold. Vendors must register, including showing a valid form of identification and providing the location where the products were grown or made.
Local farmers and gardeners harvest produce at peak freshness, typically on or just before market day. In contrast, supermarket produce is often picked early and treated with chemicals to extend shelf life. Fresh, local produce offers better taste, nutrition, and benefits for the environment and local economy. All produce sold must be grown within a 100-mile radius.
Some vendors may provide bags, but many do not. Please bring your own basket or reusable bag, as well as cash in small denominations. It is recommended to wear comfortable shoes, a hat, and bring an umbrella in case of rain.
The San Augustine Tribune will continue to provide updates on upcoming market activities.
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