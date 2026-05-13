San Augustine Class of 2026 Baccalaureate Service Scheduled for May 17
May 13, 2026
The community is invited to attend the Class of 2026 Baccalaureate Service on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Millers Chapel Ministries, located at 601 Willow Lane in San Augustine.
The special evening will honor graduating seniors while offering a time of worship, encouragement, reflection, and celebration as students prepare to begin the next chapter of their lives.
Featured speakers for the service include graduate speaker LaDedra Wade-Anthony, a 2001 San Augustine High School graduate and 2025 Grand Canyon University graduate with a Master of Arts in Social Work. The keynote speaker will be Minister Cameron Cloudy of Abundant Love Ministries in Center, Texas.
In addition to inspirational messages and fellowship, attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in $500 in giveaways during the event.
Organizers extend a heartfelt thank you to all donors, supporters, and community members whose generosity has helped make this celebration possible. Donations are still being accepted, and community support continues to be welcomed as organizers work to make this year’s baccalaureate service a memorable occasion for the graduating Class of 2026.
Families, friends, alumni, and community members are encouraged to attend and show their support for the graduates.
For additional information or to make a donation, contact Brother Marcus J. Hafford at (936) 201-8944.
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