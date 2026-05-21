Redland Cemetery Drive
May 21, 2026
The annual Redland Cemetery Drive will be held at China Chapel Baptist Church on Sunday, May 24th, immediately following the morning worship service.
Family members and friends with loved ones buried in the cemetery are encouraged to participate and help support the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery through their generous donations.
Donations may be mailed to Edwina Clifton, Secretary, at 1320 Ironosa Road, San Augustine, Texas 75972, or given directly to Mrs. Clifton, Benny J. Wilson, or Lewis Malone. Community support and contributions are greatly appreciated as efforts continue to preserve and care for the cemetery grounds for future generations.
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