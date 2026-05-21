Clay Cemetery Donations Needed

May 21, 2026

It's that time again the, Clay Cemetery Committee asked that all donations be mailed to the address below.  Help is still needed for the beautification of loved one's final resting place. Please be blessed and Stay safe!! Thank you in advance. Remit donations to Carolyn Davis, 115 Ikner St, San Augustine, TX 75972.  Timothy Teel, President





Faith Alive
Lease Land
2026 Civic Auction