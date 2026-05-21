Broaddus High School 2026 Graduation Ceremony
May 21, 2026
Family, friends, faculty, and community members will gather at 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, as the Broaddus High School Class of 2026 walks across the stage during commencement exercises at Bulldog Coliseum. The ceremony will celebrate the accomplishments, memories, and bright futures of this year’s graduating class.
Leading the Class of 2026 are Valedictorian Lacey Lowe, Salutatorian Ryder Morgan, and Historian Evey Dominey. Each student has demonstrated dedication and leadership throughout their high school career and will play a special role during the graduation ceremony.
Graduates receiving diplomas this year include:
Jacob Cooper, Evey Dominey, Zaida Duarte, Baylee Garner, Alyssa Glawson, Angel Gonzales, Carson Jones, Dylan Lacy, Lacey Lowe, Rayburn McClelland, Ryder Morgan, Daniel Pappas, Kingston Sanders, Chloe Walker, and Darryl Williams.
As graduation day approaches, seniors are preparing to close one chapter and begin another. For many, the evening will mark the culmination of years of hard work, friendships, school traditions, and unforgettable memories made at Broaddus High School.
The commencement ceremony at Bulldog Coliseum is expected to draw a large crowd as loved ones gather to honor the graduates and celebrate their accomplishments. The Class of 2026 now looks ahead to new opportunities, including college, careers, military service, and other future endeavors.
San Augustine Tribune staff wishes the graduating seniors continued success and congratulates the Class of 2026 on this important milestone.
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