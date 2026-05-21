San Augustine High School Class of 2026 Graduation
May 21, 2026
San Augustine High School Class of 2026 will hold their Graduation Ceremonies this Friday, May 22nd, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the Wolf Gymnasium.
The top 3 students are Valedictorian Autumn Mae McCallum, Salutatorian Joshua Ogleby and Historian KeyAsia Jackson.
Autumn Mae McCallum is the Valedictorian of the San Augustine High School class of 2026. She is the daughter of Joseph McCallum. During her time at San Augustine, Autumn participated in FFA, UIL Computer Science, National Honor Society, Interact Club, STUCO, Tennis, L.E.A.D Program, and etc. She received a certificate from Angelina College in Computer User Support and took many dual credit classes. She will attend Texas A&M University and major in Biology. Known for her determination, academic excellence, and strong work ethic, she plans to become a pharmacist because she enjoys helping people and wants to make a difference in their health by ensuring they receive the right medication and care.
Joshua Oglesby is the Salutatorian of the San Augustine Senior Class. He is Drum Major in the band, a member of the UIL academics teams, and the captain of the boys tennis team. He is involved in NHS and graduated from Angelina College with a business management certificate. He plans to attend Texas A&M University where he will major in Nuclear Engineering.
KeyAsia Jackson is the Historian of the San Augustine High School Class of 2026. She is the daughter of Kamisha and Patrick Bluford. During her time at San Augustine, KeyAsia participated in Cross Country, Soccer, Track, UIL Spelling, and National Honor Society. She is the President of the class of 2026, Historian of the National Honor Society, and Captain of Cross Country. She received an Associate's Degree from Angelina College in Computer User MST Support Specialist and took many dual credit classes, finishing the year with over 40 college hours. She will attend UT Tyler and major in Nursing. KeyAsia is known for her always-smiling personality, leadership, academic excellence, and strong work ethic. She plans to pursue a career in labor and delivery, aiming to make a positive impact by supporting and comforting women during some of the most important moments of their lives.
Students making the Top 20% of their class are Jaylan Cortes (10), DeMarcus Porter Jr. (9), Elizabeth Perez (8),
Aura Hernandez (7), Blessed Garrett (6), Alexander Fabian (5), and Diana Davila (4).
The class of 2026 includes graduates Herman Anders, Jr., Karen Avila, De’Jermyiah Barnes, Javarris Barnes, Za’Kiya Barnes, Kerrick Burrell, Jr., Ti’Javian Burrell, Alex Cabrera-Sotero, Vi’Siscile Caraway, Arian Carranza, Anthony Carranza, Tymorian Cartwright, Ely Corbello, Jaylan Cortes, Delton Crone, Cole Currey, Diana Davila, Jamarion Davis, Sa’Miyah Davis, Alexander Fabian, Nicholas Ferrao, Tyler Foley, Blessed Garrett, Ke’Asia Giles, Neshia Handy, KeyAsia Jackson, Omarion Jenkins, Ja’Corryan Lacy, Matthew Lara, halio Larraga-Placencia, Clayton McAbee, Autumn McCallum, Andrew Nash, Joshua Oglesby, Katie Parrish, Elizabeth Perez, Demarcus Porter, Jr., Victoria Reyes, David Rivera, Kelvin Rivera, Yakira Rodgers, Joshua Roland, Xa’Twaan Shepherd, Kirstern Smith, Kaleb Stewart, Julye Velasquez-Venegas, Ziunna Wade, Jaylon White and Jovanny Yanez.
Those awarded scholarships include KeyAsia Jackson who received the Ben and Florine Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $750.00, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.00, the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative Scholarship in the amount of $500.00, the Harlowe Johnson Scholarship in the amount of $50,000.00, the John W. Mitchell Senior Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.00, the Pineywoods Trailriding Association Scholarship in the amount of $500.00, and the Platinum Pat Enterprises Scholarship in the amount of $100.00; Vi’Siscile Caraway received the Bennie and Altonia Sharpton Memorial Scholarship for $2,000.00, the Women’s Service League Scholarship for $1,000.00, the Timpson Ministerial Alliance Scholarship for $500.00, the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative Scholarship for $500.00, the De’Undria Jackson Scholarship Foundation for $500.00, the Melanie Miller-Watts Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.00, the Octavian Burrell Scholarship for $500.00, and the Platinum Pat Enterprises Scholarship for $100.00; Joshua Oglesby received the Billye Smith Tiller Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.00, the Harlowe Johnson Scholarship in the amount of $50,000.00, and the San Augustine Rotary Club Scholarship in the amount of $1,500.00; Karen Avila received the Cathy Doherty Scholarship for $1,000.00, and the Lions Club Scholarship for $2,000.00; Autumn McCallum received the Commercial Bank of Texas Scholarship for $500.00, the Harlowe Johnson Scholarship for $50,000.00, the Lions Club Scholarship for $2,000.00, the San Augustine County Master Gardeners Scholarship for $1,000.00, the San Augustine 4-H Club Scholarship for $500.00, the Shelby County Aggie Moms Scholarship for $500.00, the Texas Education Agency Honor Graduate Scholarship for $10,000.00, the Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,500.00, The Texas Farm Bureau C. B. Richards Memorial Scholarship for $500.00, the Women’s Service League Scholarship for $1,000.00, and the Texas A&M Regents Scholarship for $24,000.00; Jaylon White received $1000.00 from the Danny LeFedge & Christopher Harris Memorial Scholarship; Aura Hernandez received the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative Scholarship for $500.00, the Texas Electric Cooperative Loss Control Scholarship for $1,900.00, the Oglesbee Family Scholarship (2 Year or Trade School) for $2,500.00, the Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,500.00 and Whitton-Johnson Memorial Scholarship for$1,000.00; Blessed Garrett received the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative Scholarship for $500.00, the Platinum Pat Enterprises Scholarship for $100.00, and the Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,500.00; Katie Parrish received $500.00 from the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative Scholarship fund; Alexander Fabian received the Dorette Alford Barr Scholarship for $50,000.00, and the John W. Mitchell Senior Scholarship for $500.00; Andrew Nash received the John & Harlowe Johnson Academic Scholarship for $1,000.00 and $100.00 from the SA Poker Team Car Club; Diana Davila received the John W. Mitchell Senior Scholarship for $500.00, and the Shelby Savings Bank Scholarship for $2,000.00; Kirsten Smith received the Maude Smith Knoll Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.00, Smith-Hutson Scholarship for $40,000.00, the Platinum Pat Enterprises Scholarship for $100.00, and the #32 Strong Scholarship for $500.00; Jaylan Cortes received the Oglesbee Family Scholarship for $2,500.00, and the San Augustine High School Band Boosters Scholarship for $1,000.00; Kerrick Burrell received $100.00 from Platinum Pat Enterprises Scholarship; Ziunna Wade received $100.00 from the Platinum Pat Enterprises Scholarship, $500.00 from San Augustine High School 4-H Club Scholarships, $500.00 from the Timpson Ministerial Alliance Scholarship; and $36,000.00 from Bearkat Scholarship; KeAsia Giles, De’Jermyiah Barnes, Jamarion Davis, and Za’Kiya Barnes received $100.00 from the Platinum Pat Enterprises Scholarship; others receiving scholarships from the SA Poker Team Car Club in the amount of $100.00 include Omarian Jenkins, Ja’Corryan Lacy, Adrian Carranza and Ti’Javian Burrell. Ti’Javian Burell also received the Thresher Scholarship in the amount of $72,000.00; DeMarcus Porter received the Val and Lucy Sharp Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.00 and David Rivera received $180,000.00 from the United States Army. Congratulations Seniors.
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