St. Luke Cemetery Fund Drive
June 03, 2026
Hello family, it’s that time again. The St. Luke Cemetery Committee ask that all donations be made at Southside Bank 421 El Camino Crossing, San Augustine, Texas 75972 or make checks or money orders payable to St. Luke Cemetery mailed to the address below. Help is still needed for the beautification of our loved one’s final resting place. Thanking you in advance.
Verline Holman Parks, 709 N Milam St. San Augustine, Texas 75972
Henry Lee Garner, P. O. Box 44 San Augustine, Texas 75972
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