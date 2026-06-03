San Augustine First Baptist Church 2026 VBS & Revival
June 03, 2026
First Baptist Church in San Augustine is inviting the community to take part in a special week of worship, fellowship and fun during its upcoming Vacation Bible School and Revival services in June.
The church will host a one-day Vacation Bible School on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for children ages 3 years old through fifth grade. This year’s VBS theme is “Illumination Station,” based on John 8:12, with lessons centered on “Shining a Light on Who Jesus Really Is.”
Organizers say the event will feature Bible lessons, music, activities and fellowship designed to help children grow in their faith while enjoying a fun-filled day at church.
Following Vacation Bible School, First Baptist Church will begin a community revival beginning Sunday, June 14, and continuing through Wednesday, June 17. Services will begin nightly at 6 p.m.
Evangelist Mike Belgard will be the featured speaker for the revival services. Church members welcome the public to attend and take part in the week of worship and spiritual renewal.
All events will be held at First Baptist Church, located at 502 E. Columbia St. in San Augustine.
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