Homecoming at the Refuge Church
June 03, 2026
The Refuge Church, a Place for New Hope, located in Milam, will be hosting its Homecoming celebration on Sunday, June 7, 2026, with dinner and fellowship after services. Service is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Bring a covered dish and enjoy a day of fellowship. The Refuge is located at 200 Texas 87 S, Milam, TX 75959. Everyone is invited to attend this joyous occasion.
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