2026 SAVFD Fund Drive Kickoff
June 03, 2026
Letters are showing up in mail boxes of citizens of San Augustine County announcing the annual San Augustine Volunteer Fire Department fund drive has begun. Fire Chief Clayton Bennefield said that it was the time of year when the San Augustine Fire Department volunteers reach out to friends and neighbors for financial support. “It is through your support that we are able to maintain and acquire emergency equipment that is critical to the operation of the San Augustine Volunteer Fire Department,” said Chief Bennefield. “Every dollar that we receive during the annual fund drive is used for equipment or training to make fire and rescue operations better and keep your firefighters safe,” Bennefield added.
The San Augustine Volunteer Fire Department is partially funded by the City of San Augustine but depends on donations from citizens throughout the county to be able to keep operating. Donations received by the SAVFD do not go into the City’s budget and are solely controlled by the volunteer members of the SAVFD. These donations from the public are used to make repairs and keep the trucks and equipment running. When available, the funds are also used to replace personal protective gear worn by the firefighters and to purchase new equipment needed to protect firefighters and citizens from threats that seem to always be changing. All donations are deposited in a SAVFD bank account and are only used as voted on by the volunteer firefighters.
The 30 man all-volunteer San Augustine Fire Department answers around 350 calls each year, which includes grass fires, structure fires, wrecks, life-flights, hazardous material spills, gas well leaks and many other types of emergencies. Together the volunteer firefighters log thousands of hours of service to citizens throughout San Augustine County each year. The firefighters also attend training classes so they can learn how to better protect the people they serve.
“We appreciate your support in the past and diligently solicit your help again this year,” said Chief Bennefield.
If you received a fund drive letter in the mail there was a self-addressed envelope which you can use to make a contribution. If you didn’t receive a fund drive letter you may mail your donation to San Augustine Volunteer Fire Department, 301 S Harrison St, San Augustine, Texas 75972 or you can contact one of the SAVFD volunteer firefighters and they will be glad to pick up your donation personally.
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