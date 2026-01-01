Daughters of the Republic of Texas in Cowtown for 135th Annual Convention

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Ezekiel Cullen Chapter - DRT Ezekiel Cullen Chapter Members attending 135th Annual Convention in Fort Worth, May 28-30 were (left-right): Eve Sanders Bradford, Member, DRT Historic Sites Committee; Connie Sanders Owens, Vice President; Kaylin Burleson, President; Lois Gee Lacy, DRT Recording Secretary General; Suzanne Sowell, Registrar &amp; CRT Sponsor; Charlotte Sowell McEntire, Sheila McEntire Walsh, and (not pictured) Merry Lacy Clark &amp; Annie Clark.


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