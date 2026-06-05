East Texas Chamber Winds Summer 2026 Concert, “A Night at the Opera”
June 05, 2026
The East Texas Chamber Winds (ETCW) is a non-profit Classical ensemble, founded in 2015 by San Augustine native, Roy McLerran. In their first decade, the ensemble has performed more than twenty public concerts, premiered four new works, and earned national recognition. In keeping with the ensemble’s motto, “Music for the sake of music,” and their mission to make Classical music accessible, the ETCW biannual concerts are always offered free to the public.
The ETCW will present their eleventh summer season at 7:00pm on Saturday, June 13th in the Banita Ballroom of the Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches, TX. The theme of this event, “A Night at the Opera,” refers to the musical selections from two of the most enduring operas by legendary composers: “The Marriage of Figaro” by Mozart and “Carmen Suite” by Bizet. Attendees will also hear “Figures in the Garden” by Jonathan Dove, which was inspired by Mozart’s opera, and “Serenade, Op. 43” by Hartmann.
Music lovers are invited to arrive to the ballroom by 6:30pm to learn more about the pieces in a special pre-concert presentation! The ETCW are honored to be awarded a Rural Grant by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, in support of this event. Learn more at http://www.EastTexasChamberWinds.com
The ETCW will present their eleventh summer season at 7:00pm on Saturday, June 13th in the Banita Ballroom of the Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches, TX. The theme of this event, “A Night at the Opera,” refers to the musical selections from two of the most enduring operas by legendary composers: “The Marriage of Figaro” by Mozart and “Carmen Suite” by Bizet. Attendees will also hear “Figures in the Garden” by Jonathan Dove, which was inspired by Mozart’s opera, and “Serenade, Op. 43” by Hartmann.
Music lovers are invited to arrive to the ballroom by 6:30pm to learn more about the pieces in a special pre-concert presentation! The ETCW are honored to be awarded a Rural Grant by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, in support of this event. Learn more at http://www.EastTexasChamberWinds.com
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!