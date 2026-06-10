Little Flock MBC 2026 VBS
June 10, 2026
Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church, 564 County Road 4330, Bronson, TX 75930, will host Vacation Bible School from June 15th through the 17th, 6:00 to 8:00 pm each night. Youth Revival starts June 17th through the 19th at 6:30 pm each night.
Wednesday night, Bro. Charles Guiliot will bring the message. Thursday night, Bro. Covale McCray will bring the message. Friday night, Bro. Christopher Byley will bring the message. We will serve refreshments Wednesday and Friday night. For more information, contact Sister Tammy Rogers at (936) 201-8591.
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