St. Luke Baptist Church to Host Women's Day Out Celebration June 27
June 10, 2026
The women of St. Luke Baptist Church are inviting ladies from across the community to attend a special Women's Day Out on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The event will provide an opportunity for fellowship, encouragement, and community connection in a welcoming Christian atmosphere. Attendees can enjoy a relaxing day filled with friendship, inspiration, refreshments, and opportunities to win door prizes.
Aaron Fenly is Pastor and Leola Davis is Women's Chair, who look forward to welcoming guests for this special gathering. Organizers hope the event will serve as a time for women of all ages to come together, strengthen relationships, and celebrate faith while enjoying a fun and uplifting afternoon.
Community members are encouraged to mark their calendars and invite friends and family to attend this special occasion at St. Luke Baptist Church. The Women's Day Out.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!