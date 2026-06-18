PUT THEM GUNS DOWN NOW!
A Message of Hope from a Man Who Has Spent More Than 30 Years Working With Youth
I was born and raised in a small community just a few miles from San Augustine, Texas, where I have lived for more than 40 years. For over three decades, I have dedicated my life to serving young people.
I served as the San Augustine ISD ISS (In-School Suspension) and DAEP (Disciplinary Alternative Education Program) Coordinator while also serving as the first local Unit Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas in San Augustine. In August of 2024, I retired from the Boys & Girls Club after more than 30 years of service. In December 2025 I was honored by being inducted into the Deep East Texas Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame.
Today, I continue my work as the ISS/DAEP Coordinator at West Sabine ISD, where I am currently in my 32nd year of service.
Throughout those years, I was blessed to work alongside dedicated staff members who shared the same vision, passion, and love for children that I did. Together, we guided, encouraged, disciplined, inspired, empowered, and loved thousands of young people.
Looking back, I can proudly say that approximately 95% of those young men and women have grown into productive citizens. Many graduated from college. Some joined the Armed Forces. Others became professional athletes. Many remained right here in our communities and now serve as teachers, nurses, preachers, business leaders, supervisors, coaches, and role models.
The truth is, there would be no "me" without them.
One of my favorite sayings has always been:
"I would rather you not like me and I help make a young man or woman out of you, than for you to love me and I allow you to do whatever you want to do."
Another motto I have lived by is:
"The pay ain't much, but the benefits are great."
The benefits were never about money. The benefits were seeing a troubled child become a college graduate. Watching a young person overcome obstacle and become successful. Seeing former students return home and positively impact their communities.
Those rewards outweigh any paycheck I could have ever received.
And my forever quote remains:
"If You Do The Right Things For The Right Reasons, You Will Wind Up In The Right Places At The Right Time."
Today, however, I am deeply concerned.
Across America, we are witnessing an increase in violence among our youth. We are seeing more fighting in schools, more violence in neighborhoods, and far too many young lives being lost to gun violence. Parents are sending their children to school, athletic events, parties, and outings, praying they will return home safely.
Sadly, many do not.
As a man who has spent over thirty years working with young people, I believe there are many reasons for what we are seeing. Technology has become a major influence. Social media has become a teacher. Too many young people are being influenced by what they see online, what they hear in music, and what they learn from the streets.
Many parents feel trapped.
Some say, "If I discipline my child, somebody will accuse me of abuse."
I understand those fears. However, I also believe that one of the greatest forms of love is proper guidance, accountability, and discipline.
Discipline is not about harming a child. It is about teaching them right from wrong. It is about helping them understand consequences before the streets, the prison system, or a cemetery does it for them.
My greatest fear is not a child being corrected at home.
My greatest fear is a child not being corrected at all.
To our young people, hear me clearly:
Your life matters.
Your future matters.
Your family loves you.
One poor decision can change your life forever.
A gun does not make you stronger.
A gun does not make you respected.
A gun does not make you a man.
Real strength is walking away from trouble.
Real courage is choosing peace over violence.
Real leadership is helping your friends make better choices.
You have dreams to accomplish, goals to achieve, and a future that God has already prepared for you.
Do not throw it away over a moment of anger.
To our parents, grandparents, pastors, coaches, teachers, and community leaders:
Keep loving our children.
Keep teaching them.
Keep praying for them.
Keep correcting them.
Keep showing up for them.
They need us now more than ever.
The song "Lay That Thang Down" carries a message that our communities desperately need to hear. We must encourage our young people to put the guns down, walk away from violence, and choose life.
The answer is not found in another funeral.
The answer is not found in another prison sentence.
The answer is found in stronger families, stronger communities, stronger faith, and stronger relationships with our children.
To every young person reading this:
You are somebody.
You are valuable.
You are loved.
You are needed.
Your future is brighter than your present circumstances.
Please make the choice today to do the right things for the right reasons.
And remember:
If you do the right things for the right reasons, you will wind up in the right places at the right time.
Put them guns down.
Choose life.
Choose purpose.
Choose your future.
And make it home safely.
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