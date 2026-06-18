A Night of Music and Singing at Clever Creek BC
June 18, 2026
Clever Creek Baptist Church will host The Watson Family Singers for a night of music and singing, Friday, June 26, 2026
Clever Creek Baptist Church will host The Watson Family Singers for a night of music and singing, Friday, June 26, 2026. The service of singing and praise will begin at 6:30 pm. There will only be a service of worship, praise, singing and music. The Watson family includes the father, mother and all the children, playing, singing and praising the Lord. Many of their songs are a product of their own experience with the Lord and desire to know Him better. You will be blessed and encouraged as we gather to sing and praise the Lord. We are emphasizing two scripture passages—Psalm 21:13—“With music and singing we celebrate God’s mighty presence and acts” and Psalm 22:23, 26—“We praise God in the assembly, honoring and magnifying Him in music and song.”
Clever Creek Baptist Church is located at 199 CR 1042 at FM 417W, Center, Texas 75935. From Shelbyville you will take FM 417 W for several miles and the church is on your left. From Highway 96 S you will take FM 417 to the east for two miles following the signs.
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