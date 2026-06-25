Farmers & Artisans Market Saturday, June 27th
June 25, 2026
San Augustine is welcoming a new community tradition this spring and summer with the launch of a local Farmers & Artisans Market, the market will be held on Saturday, June 27th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Cotton Gin.
The market aims to highlight the rich agricultural roots and creative talents of the region by bringing together local farmers, growers, and artisans in one central location. Shoppers can expect a variety of fresh, locally sourced products along with handmade goods crafted by area artisans.
To ensure the market remains truly local, all vendors are required to source or create their products within a 100-mile radius of San Augustine. This includes fresh produce, baked goods, and other farm-raised items, as well as handmade crafts such as jewelry, pottery, and other unique creations.
Vendors will have the flexibility to set up in a way that works best for them, whether that be selling directly out of the back of their vehicle or setting up a tent display. Organizers hope this approach will make participation easy and accessible for vendors of all sizes.
In an effort to encourage participation during the market’s inaugural season, there will be no vendor fee.
Community members are invited to come out, shop local, and support the farmers and artisans who help make San Augustine unique.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!