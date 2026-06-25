Mt. Gillion MBC Pastor & Wife Anniversary
June 25, 2026
Mt. Gillion Missionary Baptist Church in Center, Texas, is excited to honor the 3rd Anniversary of Pastor Rayford Caraway and his wife, Judie, on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at 2:30 PM. Everyone is warmly invited to join in the celebration for this special occasion. Pastor Derrick Rhodes of Wallace Chapel Baptist Church, in Timpson, Texas, will bring the message. Mt. Gilion is conveniently located at 5920 State Hwy 87 in Center, Texas.
Sis. Sharon Hamilton, Church Clerk
Rev. Rayfor Caraway, Pastor
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