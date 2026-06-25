Bethel CME Church 2nd Pastoral Appreciation
June 25, 2026
The Bethel CMC Church in the Maxey Town Community will be celebrating their 2nd Annual Pastoral Appreciation service honoring Pastor, Dr. Sybrenna R. Davis on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Community House located at 425 San Augustine Street, Center, TX. The theme is “Chosen by God to Serve, Press to Achieve the Fullness of Christ”, II Corinthians 4:8-10. The guest speaker for the event will be Evangelist Misty Dixon-Duriden of True Deliverance Pentecostal Holiness Church out of Killeen, TX. Bishop Christopher Duriden, Sr., Pastor.
Presiding Elder – Milton Proctor, Sr., Presiding Bishop Denise Anders-Modest, Eight Episcopal District.
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