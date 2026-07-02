San Augustine Touch a Truck - July 9
July 02, 2026
San Augustine to Host “Touch a Truck” Family Event July 9
Families are invited to attend the upcoming San Augustine Touch a Truck event on Thursday, July 9, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., where children and adults alike will have the opportunity to explore a variety of vehicles and equipment up close. The event will also serve as a school supply drive benefitting for San Augustine ISD.
The free community event will give attendees a hands-on experience with trucks and emergency vehicles while learning about the important roles they play in the community. Guests will be able to climb aboard select vehicles, honk the horns, and meet the real-life heroes who operate these impressive machines every day.
Organizers say the event is designed to be both educational and fun for all ages. In addition to exploring the vehicles, families can enjoy activities throughout the afternoon, along with snow cone and ice cream trucks. Organizers hope to have Fire, EMS, local Law Enforcement, State Law Enforcement, City of San Augustine Public Works, Wrecker Services and Deep East Texas Electric Coop.
Admission is free, making it a great opportunity for residents and visitors to spend an afternoon learning about the vehicles that help keep the community running.
Volunteers would like to thank all who are planning to participate in the event: San Augustine Police Department, San Augustine Sheriffs Office, San Augustine Fire Department, San Augustine County EMS, San Augustine Commissioner Precinct 1, City of San Augustine, Deep East Texas Electric Coop, Texas Highway Patrol, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Hopkins Towing and Recovery, Perry Kawasaki, Blue Elephant, Just Sugar, and Mama Rose Italian Ice.
For additional information, contact San Augustine Police Chief Jonathan Sowell at (936) 275-3400, or Regina at (936) 201-1829.
There will be sirens, vehicle horns, and other loud noises throughout the event. If your child is sensitive to loud sounds, you encourage you to bring appropriate hearing protection, such as earplugs or noise-reducing headphones.
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