County Line BC 2026 Homecoming and Revival
July 02, 2026
County Line Baptist Church will celebrate its annual Homecoming on Sunday, July 5, at 3:00 p.m. The special guest for the occasion will be True Vine Baptist Church, and Rev. S.J. Clark will bring the Homecoming message.
Following the Homecoming celebration, revival services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, through Friday, July 10, beginning each evening at 7:30 p.m. Special guest preacher for the revival will be Rev. George Simon, with New Hope Baptist Church joining as featured guests throughout the services.
The church extends a warm invitation to the community to attend and take part in these uplifting services.
Rev. Gaylon Taylor serves as pastor.
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