Liberty Hill BC Vacation Bible School Begins Monday
July 02, 2026
Liberty Hill Baptist Church in San Augustine is preparing for an exciting week of Vacation Bible School this summer and is inviting children and families from throughout the area to take part in the adventure.
The church will host AnswersVBS: Emerald Crossing – An Irish Adventure Through Psalm 23 from Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10, located at 1289 TX Highway 147 North in San Augustine.
Activities will be held each evening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., providing children with a fun-filled experience centered on biblical teachings, fellowship, and interactive learning. Organizers say the Emerald Crossing theme will take participants on an exciting journey through Ireland while exploring the message of Psalm 23 and learning about God's love and guidance.
In addition to Bible lessons, children can enjoy a variety of activities and will be provided with a meal each day during the week-long event.
Church leaders encourage parents to register their children in advance and invite the community to visit the Liberty Hill Baptist Church San Augustine VBS Facebook page for additional information and registration details. To register you may scan the QR code on the ad located on page 8, or https://libertyhillbaptist.myanswers.com/emerald-crossing/.
Vacation Bible School is open to area children and offers an opportunity for faith-based learning, friendship, and summer fun in a welcoming church environment.
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