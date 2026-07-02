Liberty Hill BC Free 4th of July Celebration
July 02, 2026
Liberty Hill Baptist Church is inviting the community to join in a fun-filled Fourth of July celebration at the church located at 1289 TX Highway 147 North in San Augustine.
The family-friendly event will feature a variety of activities and refreshments for all ages. Attendees can enjoy free hamburgers and hot dogs, cool off on water slides, and have the opportunity to win door prizes. Special prizes will be awarded for both adults and children.
Church members encourage families, friends, and neighbors to come together to celebrate Independence Day in a spirit of fellowship, food, and fun. Organizers say the event is designed to provide a safe and enjoyable environment where the community can gather and celebrate the holiday together.
All activities, food, and prizes will be provided free of charge.
For more information, contact Liberty Hill Baptist Church.
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