San Augustine Methodist VBS July 13–16
July 02, 2026
San Augustine Methodist Church is inviting children ages 3 through those entering the fifth grade to attend its annual Vacation Bible School, scheduled for Monday, July 13, through Thursday, July 16.
This year's VBS theme, "Go Fish Victory," will provide children with an exciting week of Bible lessons, music, crafts, games, and activities designed to help them grow in their faith while making new friends in a fun and welcoming environment.
Vacation Bible School will be held each evening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at San Augustine Methodist Church, located at 205 South Liberty Street in San Augustine.
Parents are encouraged to pre-register their children or contact the church with any questions. For more information, contact Janet Raines at (936) 275-2246 or email samethodistchurch@gmail.com.
The church welcomes all eligible children in the community to join them for four evenings of faith, fellowship, and fun.
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