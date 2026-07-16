Mr. Gilbert I. “Buddy Low Obituary
July 16, 2026
A gathering of Mr. Gilbert I. “Buddy Low’s family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a service of remembrance at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2026, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 4090 Delaware Street, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Geneva Methodist Church, Geneva, with his interment to follow at Myrtle Springs Cemetery, Geneva.
Through the years, Buddy Low graciously gave back to his hometown of San Augustine through scholarships for SAHS graduates and awards for teachers from San Augustine, Sabine and Angelina Counties.
Mr. Low graduated from San Augustine High School in 1950 and then attended Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches. He graduated from SFA in 1954 and then obtained his law degree from the University of Texas Law School in 1960. Low was a nationally recognized trial lawyer who practiced law in Beaumont.
On February 7, 2007, Mr. Low came to San Augustine High School to announce three $6000 renewable scholarships which would benefit future San Augustine graduates each year. The scholarships, provided by Low, were named in honor of three long-time San Augustine teachers, Harlowe Johnson, Anna Kathryn Holbrook and Dorette Barr. These three teachers taught Mr. Low when he attended San Augustine High School. These scholarships have now been awarded to three San Augustine High School graduates each year for almost 20 years.
In addition to the scholarships for SAHS graduates, Buddy Low established the “Buddy Low Excellence in Education Award” in 2010, as part of the Beaumont Foundation’s commitment to supporting education. The Gilbert I. “Buddy” Low Excellence in Education Award was created to celebrate and recognize superior contributions of teachers whose leadership and dedication inspire a spirit of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities. Each year an elementary school, middle school and high school teacher from schools located in San Augustine, Sabine or Angelina Counties have been selected annually to receive this award, which comes with a $10,000 prize.
Gilbert I. “Buddy” Low passed away peacefully at his home in Beaumont, Texas, July 14, 2026, leaving behind a legacy defined by profound brilliance, unwavering integrity, and an epic journey that began in a Depression-era home without electricity and culminated in the highest echelons of the American legal system.
Born on July 14, 1933, in Geneva, Sabine County, to William “Bill” Elzie Low and Gertrude Matthews Low, Buddy’s early life was forged in the quiet resilience of rural East Texas. A proud son of the Lone Star State and member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, he paid his way through Stephen F. Austin State University sweeping floors as a school janitor and spending his summers sweating on the pipelines as a welder’s helper. Following his graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Cold War.
Buddy’s transition to the law was a twist of fate. Intending to weld for a living, he was offshore on an oil rig when Hurricane Audrey forced an abrupt evacuation to land. His sister, Paula, had signed him up for the law school entrance exam; finding himself onshore, Buddy sat for the test to make her happy. He went on to graduate from the University of Texas School of Law in 1960 with highest honors (Order of the Coif, Texas Law Review).
As a partner at Orgain Bell and Tucker, LLP, Buddy became a legendary trial lawyer. In the courtroom, his brilliant legal mind was paired with a slow, warm East Texas drawl—a genuine charm that disarmed opponents and allowed him to connect deeply and effortlessly with jurors. Highly respected and fundamentally fair, he split his practice evenly between representing plaintiffs and defendants.
His contribution to Texas jurisprudence was historic; he served on the Texas Supreme Court Advisory Committee from 1978 until the day he died, including a term as its Vice-Chairman in 2000. He also served for a quarter-of-a-century on the State's Supreme Court Professional Ethics Committee (20 years as Chairman), was President of the Jefferson County Bar Association, and was named a Southeast Texas Legend.
His peerless advocacy and reputation earned him invitations into the most exclusive legal societies in the world, including the International Society of Barristers, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, the American Board of Trial Advocates, and the Texas Philosophical Society. Yet, his passion for his craft never dimmed; even just three weeks before his passing, Buddy was actively completing his online continuing legal education, remaining a devoted student and master of the law until his very last day.
Beyond his career, Buddy was one of the founding directors of the Beaumont Foundation of America and former board chairman of All Saints Episcopal School. His legacy of giving back continues through college scholarships at Lamar University and annual awards honoring top teachers and students in San Augustine, Texas.
Close to home, he was a creature of delightful habit—a fiercely loyal Texas Longhorns fan who could always be found at the Carrabba's bar in his designated spot by the TV, enjoying sports and chatting with a close-knit circle of friends he made solely from his frequent visits. He possessed a profound passion for travel, hosting annual family trips to Europe and beyond, and held a deep affection for animals, always pampering his own pets and welcoming strays into his heart.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Mary Lou Low and Paula Beauchamp; brother-in-law, Paul Beauchamp; nephew-in-law, Jay Chenoweth; and his long-time companion, Mary Jowers.
The heart of his story will live on in the family he so deeply adored. He is survived by his much-loved children and their spouses: Rachael and Stephen Roane, Mark and Alison Low, and Courteney and Jason Myrick, all of Beaumont. In reflecting on his life's blessings, Buddy remained eternally grateful to Colleen, the mother of his children.
Buddy was the proud and devoted grandfather to eleven grandchildren who loved him dearly: Dr. Terrell Roane and his wife, Caroline, Cameron Roane, Connor Roane, Mary Margaret Roane Prewitt and her husband, Nick, Callie Roane Kent and her husband, Eastin; Matthews Low, William Low, and Ali Clare Low; Cadien Myrick, Killian Myrick, and Emerson Myrick.
He is also lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews—Dr. Ray Beauchamp and his wife, Ann, Bob Beauchamp and his wife, Laura, Virginia Gray and her husband, Melvin, and Mary Chenoweth—along with a beautiful, sprawling generation of grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, cousins, and friends.
Buddy Low lived a big, beautiful life. He never forgot where he came from, and he used his brilliant mind not just to argue the law, but to elevate it. He will be remembered for his sharp wit, his quiet generosity, and the lasting mark he left on the great state of Texas and the family who loved him.
Buddy’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to his caregivers—Martha, Adriana, Esme, Kinya, Justin, Vivian, and Jillian —for the exceptional love, warmth, and care they provided. Their kindness will always be remembered.
In honor of Buddy's wishes, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers or traditional remembrances, memorial contributions be made to the organizations close to his heart, All Saints Episcopal School, 4108 Delaware Street, Beaumont, Texas 77706; St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 4090 Delaware Street, Beaumont, Texas 77706; The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, 2050 Spindletop Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77705; Beaumont Animal Control transports, 1884 Pine Street, Beaumont, Texas 77703, or Myrtle Springs Cemetery, 110 Lindsey Lane, San Augustine, Texas 75972 .
A gathering of Mr. Low’s family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a service of remembrance at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2026, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 4090 Delaware Street, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Geneva Methodist Church, Geneva, with his interment to follow at Myrtle Springs Cemetery, Geneva.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
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