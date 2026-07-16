Reed Chapel Laymen Forum
July 16, 2026
Reed Chapel Baptist Church is sponsoring its first Laymen (men’s) Forum on August 1, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. They are inviting people to come and be a part of this God-inspired event. Men, bring your wives; wives, bring your husbands.
The theme for this event is “No Man Left Behind: A Rallying Cry to Reach Men for Christ”. The speaker for this event is Bro. Corey Cotton, Bethlehem Baptist Church in Mansfield, TX, and Bro. Charles Johnson, Bell Chapel Baptist Church, San Augustine, TX. The Keynote speaker will be Bro. Charles Wright, Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church, Beaumont, TX. Bro. Wright is the Past President of the Laymen Department of the BMSE State Convention of Texas. There will also be inspirational singing and an informative round-table discussion that you won’t want to miss.
Bro. Jack Watts is the President of the Laymen Ministries; Dr. A. L. Horton, Sr. is the Pastor.
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