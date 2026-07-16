San Augustine County Cowboy Church Invites Children to Vacation Bible School
July 16, 2026
San Augustine County Cowboy Church is inviting children from across the community to attend Vacation Bible School, scheduled for Monday, July 27, through Thursday, July 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
This year's VBS will focus on shining a light on who Jesus really is through an exciting week of Bible lessons, worship, crafts, games, and interactive activities designed to help children grow in their faith while having fun.
Vacation Bible School is open to children ages 3 through those who have just completed fifth grade. The week will conclude with a special Water Day on Thursday, offering participants a fun way to celebrate the end of VBS.
Families are encouraged to pre-register online at https://forms.gle/rn925EDCy5CALPyE7, although in-person registration will also be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the first evening.
San Augustine County Cowboy Church also welcomes older youth who would like to serve as VBS helpers. Volunteers will have the opportunity to develop leadership and ministry skills while assisting with the week's activities. Interested youth should complete the volunteer registration form.
Everyone is welcome to join San Augustine County Cowboy Church for an uplifting week of faith, friendship, and fun as children discover more about the love of Jesus.
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