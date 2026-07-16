Wood, Goodwin, and Wise 2026 Reunion

July 16, 2026

The Annual Wood, Goodwin, and Wise Families will gather for a reunion on Saturday, August 1st starting at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 12 noon. The event will be held at the Crossroads Baptist Church at the intersection of HWY 103 and FM 1277.
All who plan to attend are asked to bring a covered dish and drinks to share and invite your relatives and friends. If you ever attended the old Goodwin School, come join in and enjoy the good times and share old memories. 
For more information, contact Martha Wood French at (979)551-9646.





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