Shiloh MBC Homecoming & Revival Scheduled
July 16, 2026
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church invites everyone to join them for their annual Homecoming celebration on Sunday, July 19th. The service will feature special music by The Blake Brothers Bluegrass Band beginning at 11:00 a.m. A fellowship luncheon will follow the Homecoming services.
Following Homecoming, revival services will be held Monday, July 20th through Wednesday, July 22nd with Bro. Jim Moss as the guest speaker.
Everyone is welcome to attend these special services and enjoy a time of worship, fellowship, and renewal.
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