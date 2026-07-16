Revival at Reed Chapel BC
July 16, 2026
It’s time again for the Reed Chapel Annual Revival; the prayer is “Lord Revive Us Again”. It is set to begin on Monday, July 13, 2026 and continue nightly through Wednesday, July 15, 2026 beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Evangelist for the week will be Rev. James Ervin, Pastor of the Iron Wheel Baptist Church, Nacogdoches. Everyone is invited to attend and be revived, blessed and realigned. Come lift Jesus higher until He speaks from eternity, for He said “But if I, I be lifted up, I will draw all men unto me”. Dr. A.L. Horton, Sr., is the Pastor of Reed Chapel Baptist Church.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!