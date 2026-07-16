Jerusalem C.M.E. Church to Host Pastoral Appreciation Service
July 16, 2026
Jerusalem C.M.E. Church will host a Pastoral Appreciation Service on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 3 p.m., honoring the leadership and dedication of Pastor Rev. LaShan Morris Hayter.
The church invites the community to join them for this special service celebrating the pastor’s commitment, faith, and service to the congregation.
The guest speaker for the occasion will be Rev. Tory Barnes, pastor of Roberts Missionary Baptist Church of San Augustine, Texas.
Members of Jerusalem C.M.E. Church welcome friends, family, and community members to attend this meaningful celebration of appreciation and fellowship.
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