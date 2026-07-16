Touch a Truck and School Supply Drive a Success in San Augustine
July 16, 2026
School Supply Drive donations from the San Augustine Police Department Touch-A-Truck event donated to the San Augustine Elementary.
SCHOOL SUPPLY DONATION — Hillcrest Assisted Living generously supported the San Augustine Police Department’s Touch a Truck School Supply Drive by ordering school supplies for local students. Although the supplies were delayed in shipping and did not arrive in time for the event, Hillcrest’s commitment to supporting San Augustine Elementary students was greatly appreciated. Their donation helped ensure students will have the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. Pictured above are Hillcrest Assisted Living staff and their little helper with San Augustine Police Department staff. Submitted Photo
The San Augustine Police Department hosted a successful Touch a Truck and School Supply Drive on July 9th, bringing families together for an afternoon of fun while helping prepare local students for the upcoming school year.
Held at the San Augustine High School parking lot, the event gave children the opportunity to climb aboard emergency vehicles, utility trucks, heavy equipment, and service vehicles while meeting the dedicated men and women who operate them every day. The interactive experience offered both entertainment and education, allowing children to learn more about the equipment and the people who serve the community.
The school supply drive was another highlight of the event, with donations collected to benefit students at San Augustine Elementary School. Community members generously contributed notebooks, crayons, pencils, and other classroom essentials to help ensure local children have the supplies they need for a successful start to the school year.
The organizers extend their heartfelt appreciation to the agencies and organizations that generously donated their time, equipment, and personnel. Special thanks go to the San Augustine Police Department, San Augustine Sheriff's Office, San Augustine Volunteer Fire Department, San Augustine County Commissioner Precinct 1 – Adam Sharp, the City of San Augustine, Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Hopkins Towing and Recovery. Their participation provided children with an unforgettable hands-on experience while strengthening relationships between the community and its local service organizations.
A special thank you also goes to the event's food vendors—Blue Elephant, Just Sugar, Mama Rose Italian Ice, and The Black Taco Man—for serving attendees throughout the afternoon. The organizers especially appreciate The Black Taco Man for generously providing grilled cheese sandwiches to members of the Boys & Girls Club, and to the sponsor who bought members Just Sugar Ice Cream, ensuring they enjoyed a delicious meal during the event.
The success of the day would not have been possible without the volunteers who assisted with planning, setup, and more. Their dedication and countless hours of service helped create a welcoming and enjoyable event for families from across the area.
The San Augustine Police Department extend their sincere gratitude to everyone who attended, donated school supplies, volunteered, and supported the event. The generosity of the community once again demonstrated its commitment to investing in the children of San Augustine, making the Touch a Truck and School Supply Drive a meaningful success for everyone involved.
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