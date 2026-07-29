Own a Piece of San Augustine ISD History
July 29, 2026
History is being preserved in a truly unique way as San Augustine ISD announces the sale of limited-edition Case® knives crafted with brick from the historic Lincoln Gym.
The collectible knives offer alumni, former athletes, students, community members, and collectors an opportunity to own a tangible piece of one of the district's most treasured landmarks. Each knife incorporates material from the historic Lincoln Gym, transforming a piece of the school's past into a keepsake that can be treasured for generations.
For many in San Augustine, Lincoln Gym represents far more than a building. It is a place where lifelong memories were made, championships were celebrated, friendships were formed, and generations of students gathered for athletic events and school activities. The commemorative knives honor that rich legacy while preserving an important part of San Augustine ISD history.
Whether purchased as a meaningful gift for a loved one or as a unique addition to a personal collection, each knife serves as a reminder of the traditions, pride, and community spirit that have defined Lincoln Gym throughout the years.
The limited-edition Case® knives are available for $125 each. Orders will be accepted through November 30, 2026, while supplies last. Payment must be made by cash or check, with checks payable to San Augustine ISD.
Those interested in purchasing a commemorative knife may contact San Augustine ISD or visit the district office for ordering information.
With a limited number available, community members are encouraged to reserve theirs before the November deadline and own a one-of-a-kind piece of San Augustine ISD history.
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