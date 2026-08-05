Reed Chapel Men and Women’s Day Celebration
August 05, 2026
On Saturday, August 8, 2026, Reed Chapel Baptist Church will be giving praises to God, and thanking Him as they celebrate the men and women that God blessed the church so favorably with. They will have a moment of silence for those men and women who gave themselves.
Special guest for the service is the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church of Orange, Pastor, Rev. John Mark Stevens. Please join them in this celebration and be blessed by the presence of God.
Sis. Shirley Crain is the Servant Leader of the Women Department; Bro. Stacy Watts is Servant Leader of the Men Department; Dr. A. L. Horton, Sr., is the Pastor.
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