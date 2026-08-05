Sabine Valley District Association 2nd Annual Prayer Breakfast

August 05, 2026

Sabine Valley District Association will hold their 2nd Annual Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, August 8th beginning at 8:00 a.m.  They will be meeting at the Taylor Tabernacle Fellowship Hall with guest speaker Rev. Amos Horton, Sr., of Reed Chapel Baptist Church. Registration is $25.00. Rev. Amos Horton, Sr. – Moderator; Bro. Lewis Malone – President. 





Faith Alive

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