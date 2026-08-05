Sabine Valley District Association 2nd Annual Prayer Breakfast
August 05, 2026
Sabine Valley District Association will hold their 2nd Annual Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, August 8th beginning at 8:00 a.m. They will be meeting at the Taylor Tabernacle Fellowship Hall with guest speaker Rev. Amos Horton, Sr., of Reed Chapel Baptist Church. Registration is $25.00. Rev. Amos Horton, Sr. – Moderator; Bro. Lewis Malone – President.
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