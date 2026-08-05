Community Bingo Offers Fun, Fellowship for San Augustine Seniors
August 05, 2026
Senior adults looking for an afternoon of fun, fellowship and friendly competition are invited to take part in Community Bingo, held on the third Monday of each month at HillCrest Assisted Living in San Augustine.
The monthly event takes place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at HillCrest Assisted Living, located at 1997 Davidson Drive, on the hill behind StoneCreek Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Community Bingo is open to adults 55 years of age and older and provides an opportunity for local seniors to enjoy an afternoon of games, socialize with friends, and meet new people in a welcoming atmosphere. The event also features prizes, monthly guest speakers, and themed activities designed to make each gathering unique and enjoyable.
The program is hosted by Harbor Hospice and Doctor’s Choice Home Care & Hospice, organizations committed to serving seniors and supporting the community through education, fellowship and quality care.
For more information about Community Bingo or to learn more about the monthly event, contact HillCrest Assisted Living at (936) 275-0222.
Whether you’re hoping to win a game of bingo, learn something new from a guest speaker, or simply spend an afternoon visiting with friends, Community Bingo offers a fun way for San Augustine area seniors to stay active and connected each month.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!