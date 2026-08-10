Trail Life USA Open House Today
August 10, 2026
San Augustine Methodist Church invites families to attend an Open House on Monday, August 10, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. for their Christian Scouting Ministries, Trail Life USA and American Heritage Girls.
Trail Life USA and American Heritage Girls are the premier Christ-centered character, leadership, and adventure organizations for boys and girls (K-12).
They share a passion for creating safe and active opportunities in a Christ-centered environment to equip the next generation for Christian service. Weekly meetings will be held on Mondays from 6:00 -7:30 p.m. following the initial Open House. Come learn more about these organizations and the local troops (TX 1837)!
J.A.M. (Jesus and Me) will begin again on Wednesday, August 12 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. Please contact Janet at samethodistchurch@gmail.com or call 936-275-2246 for registration.
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