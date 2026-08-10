San Augustine Methodist JAM Children Ministry
August 10, 2026
San Augustine Methodist Church's Children Ministry, Jesus And Me (JAM) is an after-school, Christ-centered ministry program for kids ranging from Pre-K 3 to 5th grade. The ministry provides a valuable introduction to the Bible and the basics of Christian beliefs in a fun way for kids. We sing songs, do crafts, eat a kid-friendly snack, play games and have a Bible lesson each week. JAM is an excellent program for families in the San Augustine community.
We meet at San Augustine Methodist Church every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The church can pick your child up in the church van directly after school on Wednesdays from San Augustine Elementary School after completing a simple permission form and returning this to the school.
The ministry follows the San Augustine Elementary School calendar, meaning that when school is in session, Children's Ministry is also in session.
Please contact Janet at samethodistchurch@gmail.com or call 936-275-2246
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