San Augustine Elementary Open House
August 12, 2026
San Augustine Elementary School is excited to welcome our Wolf Pup families to Open House on Thursday, August 27, from 5:30–6:30 p.m.
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the SAES cafeteria with a special 3rd and 5th grade performance, followed by our annual Title I meeting. Afterward, families will have the opportunity to visit classrooms, meet with teachers, and see some of the great things already happening at SAES.
Open House is more than a chance to visit your child’s classroom. It is an opportunity for our families and school staff to connect, strengthen relationships, and work together to make this a successful year for every Wolf Pup.
At SAES, we believe that when our school and families work together, we can make a tremendous difference for our students. We hope all of our SAES families will join us for this special evening.
Thursday, August 27 | 5:30–6:30 p.m. | San Augustine Elementary School Cafeteria
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