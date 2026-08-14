Liberty Hill Community Sets Goal of 1,000 Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes
August 14, 2026
The Liberty Hill community is once again preparing to spread Good News and Great Joy around the world through Operation Christmas Child (OCC), with an ambitious goal of filling 1,000 shoeboxes this year.
The local project leader says she loves being part of the shoebox ministry, which provides children around the world—many of whom have never heard the Gospel—with a shoebox filled with carefully selected gifts and supplies.
The shoeboxes will be packed and prepared for shipment in November, and the community is invited to help make this year's goal possible through donations of new items or monetary contributions.
What Can You Donate?
Shoeboxes are prepared for children in four age categories: ages 2–4, 5–9 and 10–14, for both girls and boys. Because each shoebox is intended to be a special gift for a child, donors are encouraged to choose quality items that will last.
A standard shoebox measures approximately 12 inches long by 7 inches wide by 4 inches tall, so all toys and other items must be small enough to fit inside.
Suggested donation items include:
· New toys (no military or war-related toys)
· Coloring books, spiral notebooks, pencils, pens, markers, highlighters, crayons and rulers
· Solar calculators, blunt-tip scissors and craft supplies
· Flashlights with extra batteries
· Combs and hairbrushes
· Toothbrushes and washcloths
· Hair bows and hair ties
· Solid chap stick
· Sunglasses
· Bags children can use to carry their new toys and belongings
· New clothing and shoes
· Stuffed animals, Barbies and baby dolls
· Legos
· Etch-a-Sketch toys
· Tennis balls and Hacky Sacks
· Frisbees 7 inches in diameter or smaller
· Footballs and soccer balls, along with a pump so they can be inflated
Each box will also include a “WOW” item—a special gift intended to make the shoebox particularly exciting for the child receiving it.
Clothing and shoe sizes can be matched to specific age and gender boxes, and size lists are available to help donors select appropriate items.
Items Not Allowed
Donors are reminded that no liquids can be placed inside the shoeboxes. This includes toothpaste, lotion, lip gloss, liquid glue, baby bottles containing liquid and soap of any kind.
Other prohibited items include food, candy, seeds or soil, medications and medicated bandages.
The project leader also encourages donors to remember that a child may only receive one Operation Christmas Child shoebox in their lifetime, making it especially important to select items that are useful, durable and unlikely to break or fall apart after only a few days.
Monetary Donations Welcome
Those who would rather contribute financially can make a monetary donation to the shoebox fund. Donations will be used to purchase needed items, allowing the project leader to do the shopping and make sure the supplies needed to reach the 1,000-box goal are available. Donated items will then be packed during the community's shoebox packing party.
Anyone interested in learning more about Operation Christmas Child, helping with the project or making a donation is encouraged to reach out to Megan at (409) 502-3753 text/call, or email lhbc.boxes96@gmail.com.
Local donations may be dropped off at the San Augustine Tribune, 807 E. Columbia Street in San Augustine, located next to the San Augustine Elementary and San Augustine Self Storage buildings.
With a community-wide effort, Liberty Hill hopes to fill 1,000 shoeboxes this year and help carry a message of hope, joy and faith to children around the world.
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