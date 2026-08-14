San Augustine ISD Clear Bag Policy
August 14, 2026
San Augustine ISD continues Clear Bag Policy for all SAISD sporting venues. The following letter was posted by administration.
Dear Parents, Guardians, and Spectators,
The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community remain a top priority for San Augustine ISD. In our continued efforts to enhance security at all school-sponsored athletic events, new safety procedures will be implemented at all SAISD sporting venues effective immediately.
Please note the following changes.
1. Clear Bag Policy
Only clear bags will be allowed inside SAISD sporting events.
Approved bags include
Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags not exceeding 12”x6”x12”
2. Non-clear bags, backpacks, large purses, diaper bags (unless a child is present), and camera cases will not be permitted.
3. Metal Detectors at Entry
All parents, spectators, and visitors will be required to go through metal detectors prior to entry. We ask that you arrive early to allow time for security screening and help us ensure a safe and orderly entry process.
These measures are being put in place to maintain a secure and family-friendly environment for all attendees. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we implement these new procedures to protect our students and community.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your campus administration or the SAISD central office.
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