New Prospect MBC 2026 Homecoming and Revival
August 14, 2026
New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church would like to welcome you to their annual homecoming and revival services.
The homecoming will be Sunday, August 16th at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Mario Osby, Smith Chapel Baptist Church in Timpson, will bring the message.
A one night revival will be held Wednesday, August 19th at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Jeremy Moore, will bring the message for the evening.
New Prospect MBC is located in Timpson.
Rev. Rayford Caraway, Pastor
Sis. Janice Garrett, Program Committee
Sis. Mary Criner, Program Committee
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