St. Luke BC 2026 Homecoming and Revival
August 14, 2026
Pastor Aaron Fenley and the St. Luke Baptist Church, F. M. 1277 will celebrate our annual homecoming and revival services starting August 16, 2026. Homecoming services will begin at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2026 with Pastor Kalvin Mattox and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Nacogdoches, TX as guest. Revival services will begin on Monday, August 17 thru Wednesday, August 19, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Stephen Pinkney and New Beginnings Baptist Church, Lufkin, TX as evangelist. Everyone is invited to come and worship with us.
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